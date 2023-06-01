Lionel Messi to leave PSG at the end of the season, confirms club manager Christophe Galtier

PSG's Lionel Messi | Photo: AFP

Paris Saint Germain superstar Lionel Messi will leave the club at the end of the current season, manager Christophe Galtier confirmed on Thursday. Messi made 74 appearances for PSG in which he scored 32 goals and made 35 assists. In Ligue 1, Paris Saint-Germain has played 37 matches out of which they have won 27, lost six and drew four.

PSG had acquired Messi's services two years ago in a record trasnfer deal after he left FC Barcelona in 2021.

Messi, who's contract with PSG ends this season, is now being linked with with a move to Saudi Arabia while talk of a return to the Nou Camp has picked up in Spain in recent weeks.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner will play his final match for PSG against Clermont Foot on Saturday.

"I had the privilege of coaching the best player in the history of football," Galtier said on Thursday. "This will be his last match at the Parc des Princes, and I hope that he will receive the warmest of welcomes."

Messi's envious record

In the Spanish La Liga football competition, Lionel Messi has scored 474 goals in 520 matches. In the French Ligue 1, Messi has scored 22 goals in 57 matches.

The 35-year-old while playing for Football Club Barcelona has scored 672 goals in 778 games. While playing for Paris Saint-Germain he has scored 32 goals in 74 matches.

No plan to bring Messi back: Barca president

FC Barcelona President Joan Laporta recently said that the club has re-established good relationships with Argentine legend Lionel Messi, but it would not pay any price to bring him back to the Camp Nou Stadium.

"I have spoken with Leo to somehow redirect the situation that occurred when I had to put the institution ahead of everything, including him, the best player in the world," said Laporta in a Monday morning TV show. (With agency inputs)

