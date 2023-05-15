Inside Lionel Messi's lavish mansions from Ibiza to Paris: Argentine legend's real estate empire is worth ₹200 crore

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 15, 2023
Lionel Messi's mansion in Barcelona was where he lived during his time at the club with the house just 12 miles away from the Camp Nou in the exclusive suburb of Castelldefels.Valued at £5.5m.
The Messi abode had an indoor gym, swimming pool, football pitch and a playground for his three children.
The pad also includes a a walk in closet of his football memorabilia that inlcudes jerseys of the players he exchanged with.
In 2020, Messi splashed out £5m on an apartment on Sunny Isles Beach. The magnificent condo has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, 360-degree views of the gorgeous Miami skyline, access to six pools, its own private pool and a 1,000-bottle wine cellar.
Messi forked out £3 million (Rs 30 crore) earlier this year to build a mansion in his home city of Rosario in Argentina. The property boasts of 20 to 25 rooms, a state-of-the-art gym, a cinema, swimming pool and an underground garage which can accommodate up to 15 cars.
Messi’s most recent real estate purchase, which he made in September 2022, is a home in Ibiza. Messi reportedly bought the mansion from Swiss business tycoon Philippe Amon for £9.5 million (Rs 92 crore). The property is spread across 20020 sq ft. A huge swimming pool, which is as big as the house, and an outdoor football pitch are among the amenities
Messi is believed to rent an apartment in Villes de Neuilly in Paris for £18,000-per-month.