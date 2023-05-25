Lautaro Martinez's brace helps Inter defend Coppa Italia title

Lautaro Martinez emerged as the hero for Inter Milan as they staged a remarkable comeback to defeat Fiorentina 2-1 and secure their consecutive Coppa Italia title at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Wednesday. With both teams gearing up for major European finals next month, and clashing for the first time in a significant domestic final, Inter opted for nine changes from their recent loss to Napoli. In-form striker Romelu Lukaku began the match on the bench, while Samir Handanovic took over goalkeeping duties from Andre Onana.

Fiorentina deal first blood

Fiorentina took an early lead in the third minute when Jonathan Ikone delivered a cross that found Nicolas Gonzalez unmarked at the back post, enabling him to drive the ball into the net.

Midway through the first half, Edin Dzeko had a golden opportunity to level the score. However, he was unable to keep his shot down when Pietro Terracciano, the Fiorentina goalkeeper, rushed out, resulting in his effort sailing over the crossbar.

Martinez continues impressive season with a brace

Lautaro Martinez found the equalizer with a skillful shot from a narrow angle. Building on his momentum, he swiftly followed up with a powerful close-range volley that soared into the top of the net just eight minutes later.

This impressive display of goal-scoring prowess brings Martinez's tally to a career-best 27 goals across all competitions for Inter Milan this season. Additionally, Martinez is the sole player to have featured in all 54 of Inter's matches this season, showcasing his remarkable consistency and endurance.

Inter remain resolute in defence

Fiorentina struggled to mount any significant threats in their attempt to regain control of the match, and goalkeeper Pietro Terracciano displayed his exceptional skills by making a remarkable double save, denying both Romelu Lukaku's powerful strike and Federico Dimarco's subsequent effort.

The closest Fiorentina came to equalizing was when Luka Jovic unleashed a strike that was saved by Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic. However, Inter remained resolute in defense and comfortably held their ground until the final whistle, securing their ninth Coppa Italia title. Remarkably, Inter coach Simone Inzaghi has an impressive track record in finals, having now won seven out of eight as a manager.

Looking ahead, Fiorentina will face West Ham United in the Conference League final on June 7, while Inter will take on City in the Champions League final on June 10, ensuring both teams have important European clashes to anticipate in the coming weeks.