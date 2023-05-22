WATCH: Kylian Mbappe sends defenders into a tail spin to score brilliant solo goal as PSG beat Auxerre 2-1

Kylian Mbappe scored two brilliant goals to help Paris Saint-Germain to a 2-1 win over Auxerre in the Coupe de France on Sunday.

The France international opened the scoring in the sixth minute, latching onto a through ball from Lionel Messi and firing past the Auxerre goalkeeper.

Mbappe then doubled PSG's lead in the 8th minute, curling a superb strike into the top corner from outside the penalty area. He picked up the ball on the edge of the Auxerre penalty area then took a few touches to set himself before curling the ball into the top corner with his right foot. The goal was a stunning strike, and it showed Mbappe's incredible technique and accuracy.

PSG hold on for win

Auxerre pulled a goal back through Gauthier Hein in the 65th minute, but PSG held on for the win.

Earlier, Messi as instrumental in creating the first goal for PSG. The Argentine World Cup winner played a perfectly weighted through ball into the path of Mbappe, who was running in behind the Auxerre defence. Mbappe took one touch to control the ball and then fired it past the goalkeeper with his left foot. The goal was a brilliant example of Mbappe's pace, power, and finishing ability.

In addition to his two goals, Mbappe also created several other chances for his teammates. He was a constant threat to the Auxerre defence, and he was always looking to create something special.

Additional details about Mbappe's goals:

His first goal was scored in just six minutes, making it the fastest goal scored in the Coupe de France this season.

His second goal was his 28th of the season in Ligue 1, which puts him top of the scoring charts.

He is now the youngest player in history to score 28 goals in a Ligue 1 season.

His performance against Auxerre was his 10th consecutive game in all competitions in which he has either scored or assisted a goal.