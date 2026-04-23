LAKR & Fairplex Break Ground At Knight Riders Cricket Ground In Pomona | file photo

Los Angeles: Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) & Fairplex celebrated the groundbreaking at the Knight Riders Cricket Ground in Pomona, LA County, California, marking a landmark moment for cricket in the United States and positioning Los Angeles as a key hub in the sport’s rapid growth ahead of the 2028 Olympic Games.

Civic leaders, global sports stakeholders, and community partners mark a major milestone for cricket infrastructure in the US

The ceremony brought together civic leaders, global sports stakeholders, and community partners, underscoring the significance of the project as one of the first dedicated cricket venues in Southern California. The development follows LAKR’s stadium announcement in March and will serve as the team’s home base for the upcoming Major League Cricket (MLC) season.

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The event featured a special video message from Mr. Shah Rukh Khan, co-owner of Knight Riders Sports, opening remarks by Venky Mysore, CEO of Knight Riders Sports, along with Walter Marquez, President and CEO of Fairplex; Other distinguished speakers included Tim Sandoval, Mayor of Pomona; Sanjog Gupta, CEO of the ICC; Eric Garcetti, former Mayor of Los Angeles and former U.S. Ambassador to India; Niccolò Campriani, Chief Brand and Communications Officer at LA28.

The Knight Riders Cricket Ground will become a long-term, world-class cricket infrastructure in the region. The venue is set to host seven matches, including LAKR’s first three home fixtures of the 2026 MLC season from July 1–5, bringing elite T20 cricket and a high-energy fan experience to Los Angeles.

Shah Rukh Khan, renowned Indian actor, film producer and co-owner of Knight Riders Sports, said: “Today isn’t just about breaking ground, but about beginning a dream - bringing cricket, the second most-watched sport in the world, into the heart of Los Angeles’ sporting identity. Through our long-term partnership with Fairplex, we aim to create not just a cricket ground, but a space of energy, community, and belonging.”

Venky Mysore, CEO of Knight Riders Sports, added: “This is a defining moment - not just for the Knight Riders, but for cricket in America. We see strong potential to grow the game and connect with the community in Southern California to lead this next phase of cricket’s growth in the U.S.”

This marks the beginning of a long-term vision to establish the Los Angeles Knight Riders Cricket Ground as the home of cricket in the USA, powered by world-class playing and training infrastructure.