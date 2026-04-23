'Aaj Bhi Har Din Match Se Pehle...': Is This The Secret To Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Batting Prowess In IPL 2026? Viral Video Sparks Buzz Among Fans

Vaibhav Suryavanshi/Star Sports/Instagram/X

Rajasthan Royals’ teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi is rapidly emerging as one of the most talked-about young talents in the Indian Premier League 2026, not just for his consistent run-scoring but also for his refreshing honesty off the field.

At just 15 years of age, Vaibhav has impressed fans and experts alike with his fearless batting against top-quality bowling attacks. Despite the intense pressure of the IPL stage, the youngster has shown remarkable composure and maturity beyond his years.

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Following the Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals clash in IPL 2026, Vaibhav opened up in a broadcast interview about his relaxed approach before matches. In a candid and light-hearted revelation, he shared that he still watches cartoons as part of his pre-match routine.

“Dimaag me kuch nahi chalta hai. Aaj bhi har din match se pehle hum bhi cartoon dekhte hain, aadat hai dekhne ka (smile). Abhi bhi hum cartoon dekh rahe hain, par focus game par bhi hai (Even today I watch cartoons before every match, but focus is on game too),” Vaibhav said.

His statement quickly caught the attention of fans on social media, who praised his simplicity and grounded nature despite his rising fame in professional cricket. Many called it a sign of his calm mindset, helping him stay relaxed before high-pressure games.