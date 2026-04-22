Western India Racing: All 830 Horses Test Negative For Glanders, Boost For Upcoming Season

All horses in western India declared glanders-free after extensive testing drive | File Photo

Mumbai, April 22: Relief swept through the racing and equestrian community in western India after officials confirmed that all 830 registered horses in the region have tested negative for glanders, a highly contagious and potentially fatal disease. The development comes as a major boost for the upcoming racing calendar, easing concerns that had lingered over the sport’s schedule and the movement of horses between centres.

A senior official from the Royal Western India Turf Club said the results followed an extensive, multi-phase testing drive conducted in coordination with veterinary authorities. “Every horse under our jurisdiction has been screened, and we are pleased to confirm that all 830 are clear of glanders,” the official said. “This is a significant moment not just for racing, but for overall equine health management in the region.”

Disease risk and impact

Glanders, caused by the bacterium Burkholderia mallei, has historically posed a serious threat due to its rapid spread and strict quarantine protocols. Even isolated cases can disrupt racing operations, as movement restrictions and mandatory culling measures come into effect. Against that backdrop, the all-clear has brought both operational stability and renewed confidence among trainers, owners, and stable staff.

Strict biosecurity measures credited

The RWITC official credited strict biosecurity measures, regular health monitoring, and early intervention protocols for the successful outcome. “We have strengthened surveillance at all entry and exit points, enforced stable-level hygiene practices, and ensured that testing is conducted at regular intervals,” the official explained. “It’s a collective effort involving veterinarians, trainers, and regulatory bodies.”

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Vigilance to continue

With the threat of glanders temporarily behind them, racing authorities are now focused on maintaining vigilance. “This is not the time to relax,” the official cautioned. “We will continue routine testing and maintain strict protocols to ensure that the region remains disease-free.”

For now, however, the clean bill of health marks a reassuring chapter for western India’s racing circuit — one that allows the sport to move forward with confidence and clarity.

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