Kylian Mbappe Labels Rape Reports 'Fake News', Representatives Calls Allegations 'False' And 'Slanderous'

Image: X

Kylian Mbappe's dream move to Real Madrid is turning out to be a nightmare as the french captains struggles with issues off the field. The Real Madrid star is reportedly been investigated for an incident at a Stockholm hotel on October 10.

His representatives issued a statement saying, "These accusations are totally false and irresponsible. Kylian Mbappe will not tolerate his reputation being damaged by such rumors". Reports further say that representatives have called recent allegations of rape against him 'totally false' and 'slanderous'.

According to reports, Media outlets like SVT and Expressen claimed, citing unnamed sources, that Mbappe is a suspect in the case. Mbappe reacting to the news on social media, labelled the reports as "Fake News!!!!"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

How did Kylian Mbappe's name emerge in the rape controversy?

The incident reportedly took place while Mbappe was on a private trip to Sweden with friends. Mbappé did not play in France’s Nations League matches against Israel and Belgium during the most recent international break, ­choosing to aid his recovery from a thigh injury. Instead, he reportedly went to Chez Jolie, a restaurant in the ­Swedish capital, before going to a nightclub, V, in Stureplan, ­according to the newspaper Aftonbladet.

After leaving Sweden on October 11, a report was made to the police by an unidentified victim the following day. The Swedish Prosecution Authority confirmed that a criminal report has been submitted but did not provide further details.

Kylian Mbappe struggling mentally

According to a report by Tribuna.com noted journalist Romain Molina has revealed that Mbappe is strolling mentally. He added that due to this reason the french footballer is going out for parties and consuming certain level of alcohol.

The report further states that Real Madrid have responded to question marks about Mbappe's lifestyle and the recent rape scandal by cutting him from a promotional photoshoot for a foundation.