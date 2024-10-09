'Kylian Mbappe Could Face Psychological Breakdown': Liverpool’s French Star Voices Worry for Teammate Amid Intense Criticism

Kylian Mbappe was left out of the France squad due to lack of match fitness | Image: X

Kylian Mbappe completed a high-profile summer transfer to Real Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain, but the French forward has faced some challenges in the Spanish capital, netting seven goals in 11 matches. However, off the pitch, he has been dealing with criticism for his decision to skip Nations League matches against Israel and Belgium.

Liverpool’s Ibrahim Konate has expressed concern for his fellow countryman, suggesting that the mounting pressure could be weighing heavily on the 25-year-old.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the Nations league match, Konate said, "Sometimes I put myself in his shoes, and if I had all this hype around me, I don't know if I would have held on. He managed to do it and he continues to do it. He may have a psychological breakdown in his life, I have no idea, but I would like to discuss it with him. But you have to put yourself in his shoes. Everything that revolves around him is... He has no life! He has no life! And it must be hard for him."

Real Madrid recently suffered defeat in the Champions League at the hands of French side Lille. Mbappe who entered the field as a substitute was booed by Lille fans. Konate was shocked by the behaviour of the fans towards the Madrid forward.

He said, "I don't understand why he is being booed in Lille. When I played against Toulouse with Liverpool [in the Europa League last season], they gave me an exceptional welcome. The Liverpool players really thought that I had played with Toulouse in my career. I think he is over that, but it must not be easy to experience that in his country, it's weird all the same."

Kylian Mbappe faces immense criticism from fans

Mbappe, who sustained a muscle injury last month, returned to action in Real Madrid’s surprise Champions League defeat to Lille. Despite this, France coach Didier Deschamps left the forward out of the national squad, citing a lack of match fitness.

However, Mbappé raised eyebrows when he started in Real Madrid’s La Liga win over Villarreal. France, currently second in Group A, will face Israel in Budapest on Thursday and then travel to Brussels to take on Belgium on Monday.