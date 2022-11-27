e-Paper Get App
Kylian Mbappe equals Messi’s '7 goal' record at the World Cup, fans congratulate the French footballer

Football fans were excited to see Mbappe score well against Denmark. They took to praise his game on Twitter

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 27, 2022, 08:59 AM IST
article-image
Kylian Mbappe | Twitter
Defending champions France became the first team to qualify for the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup after a fighting 2-1 win over Denmark at the 974 stadium on Saturday.

On Saturday, Kylian Mbappe scored both goals while Andreas Christensen struck for Denmark. Mbappe scored in the 61st minute while Christensen equalised seven minutes later for Denmark, only to find the Frenchman scoring again in the 86th minute to register his second goal of the match and the third of the tournament.

The 24-year-old French footballer has now scored as many as 7 goals in the World Cup, equaling the record of Argentinian player Lionel Messi.

Mbappe fans and football enthusiasts congratulated the athlete for his best performance on field during the world tournament. Netizens flooded social media with cheer and celebration towards Mbappe's stunning goal score.

Check out some reactions

article-image

Twitter

Twitter

Twitter

article-image

