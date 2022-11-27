Kylian Mbappe equals Messi’s '7 goal' record at the World Cup, fans congratulate the French footballer

Kylian Mbappe | Twitter

Defending champions France became the first team to qualify for the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup after a fighting 2-1 win over Denmark at the 974 stadium on Saturday.

On Saturday, Kylian Mbappe scored both goals while Andreas Christensen struck for Denmark. Mbappe scored in the 61st minute while Christensen equalised seven minutes later for Denmark, only to find the Frenchman scoring again in the 86th minute to register his second goal of the match and the third of the tournament.

The 24-year-old French footballer has now scored as many as 7 goals in the World Cup, equaling the record of Argentinian player Lionel Messi.

Mbappe fans and football enthusiasts congratulated the athlete for his best performance on field during the world tournament. Netizens flooded social media with cheer and celebration towards Mbappe's stunning goal score.

Check out some reactions

What a player he is, Absolutely fantastic, Congratulations France, Love from India ♥️🇮🇳 — Delta Trader (@Theking20G) November 27, 2022

Encore l homme du match 🔥🔥🔥 — Energyfitpower 7 (@energyfitpower) November 27, 2022

Kylian Mbappé has now 7 World Cup goals in career, as many as Lionel Messi. ⭐️🇫🇷 #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/4yVSOf45Ei — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 26, 2022

