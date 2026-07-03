Kia India Deepens Tennis Premier League Partnership As Principal Partner Of All Eight Franchises | File photo

Mumbai: Building on the successful announcement of the Kia Tennis Premier League (TPL) in May, Kia India has further strengthened its association with the league by becoming the Principal Partner of all eight franchise teams in a multi-year deal.

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As part of the expanded partnership, the Kia India logo will feature prominently on the front of the jerseys of all eight franchises:

* Gurgaon Grand Slammers

* Lucknow Blazers

* Hyderabad Strikers

* GS Delhi Aces

* Gujarat Panthers

* Kolkata Thunder Blades

* Mumbai Royals

* Rajasthan Rangers

The collaboration marks a significant milestone in Kia India's continued commitment to the growth of tennis in India, extending its support beyond the league to every participating franchise with a multi-year deal.

In line with the shared vision of nurturing the next generation of Indian tennis talent, each of the eight franchise teams will organise a free two-day tennis camp in their respective cities for junior players aged 10 to 18 years.

Designed to provide aspiring athletes with holistic development, every camp will feature expert-led sessions conducted by top tennis coaches, sports nutritionists, physiotherapists and sports psychologists.

Collectively, the initiative will deliver 16 days of grassroots tennis development across eight cities.

The Kia Tennis Premier League has rapidly established itself as one of India's premier franchise-based tennis leagues. Kia India's expanded partnership with all eight teams further reinforces the league's vision of creating a sustainable ecosystem that promotes professional tennis while investing in grassroots development.

With Kia India now serving as the Principal Partner of every franchise, the upcoming season promises to deliver a stronger fan experience, enhanced team identity and a meaningful legacy through initiatives that inspire and develop the future champions of Indian tennis.

About Kia Tennis Premier League (TPL)

Kia Tennis Premier League (TPL), held under the auspices of the All India Tennis Association (AITA) and affiliated state associations, with the strong backing of tennis icons Leander Paes and Sania Mirza, along with celebrated personalities Sonali Bendre Behl and Rakul Preet Singh, is India's leading professional tennis league. Having successfully completed seven seasons, TPL is dedicated to building a comprehensive ecosystem for the sport across the country. Through its innovative league format, nationwide grassroots tournaments, and the TPL digital platform, the league is committed to identifying, nurturing, and promoting tennis talent at every level. Initiatives like the Race to Gold Scholarship reflect its long-term vision of developing world-class athletes and putting India on the global tennis map.