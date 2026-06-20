Tennis Player Francisco Cerundolo Suffers Scary Throat Blow During Queen's Club Championships Clash | Video

TennisTV/X

A frightening moment unfolded at the Queen’s Club Championships when Francisco Cerundolo was struck in the throat by a powerful shot from opponent Arthur Fery during their quarter-final clash. The incident briefly halted the match as Cerundolo was left on the court after the unexpected impact.

The scary scene occurred during a rally when Fery’s backhand from close range hit Cerundolo directly in the throat area. The Argentine player immediately went down, raising concerns among spectators and players as medical attention was needed before play could continue.

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Cerundolo later explained that the impact affected his breathing but confirmed he was able to recover and continue the contest. Despite the scare, the seventh seed showed resilience and completed a three-set victory over Fery, winning 7-6(1), 3-6, 6-4 to advance at the grass-court tournament.

The incident became one of the most talked-about moments of the Queen’s Club Championships, highlighting the speed and unpredictability of professional tennis. Players often react instinctively during fast exchanges, where powerful shots can sometimes create dangerous situations despite being part of normal competition.

Cerundolo’s recovery allowed him to continue his impressive run at Queen’s Club, where he later moved into the semi-finals. The dramatic moment served as a reminder of the physical risks players face even in a sport where direct contact between opponents is rare.