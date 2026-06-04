'Kept His Promise': Lalit Modi Tracks Down Delhi Kid Who Was Denied Virat Kohli's Autograph, Sends Signed Bat | VIDEO

A young Virat Kohli fan who was left heartbroken after failing to get an autograph from his idol has finally received some good news. Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi has tracked down the youngster and promised to send him a special bat signed by several cricket stars, including Virat Kohli.

The boy, identified as Yugveer Budhiraja, recently shared a video revealing that Modi personally called him and confirmed the gift.

A video of Yugveer went viral on social media during the IPL 2026 season. The youngster was seen trying several times to get Kohli's autograph but was stopped by security personnel. After failing to meet the cricket star, he walked away in tears and threw his bat in frustration. The clip eventually reached Modi, who said it deeply moved him.

During an interview with Karishma Mehta of Humans of Bombay, Modi revealed that he wanted to do something for the young fan.

"I will send him a Season 1 bat. The bat is signed by every player and has Virat Kohli's signature as well. Unfortunately, I do not have a single bat signed by Virat Kohli myself," Modi said.

On June 3, Yugveer posted a video saying Modi had contacted him through a video call. He added that he was excited to receive the bat.

"Thank you Lalit Modi for reaching out to me. You made my morning truly special," he said.

Modi also commented on the post and assured the youngster that the bat would soon be delivered to his home in Delhi.