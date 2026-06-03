'Ek Bihari Sab Pe Bhaari': Virat Kohli's Powerful Message To Vaibhav Suryavanshi After RCB's IPL 2026 Title Win Goes Viral | VIDEO

Former India captain Virat Kohli shared an inspiring message for young batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, urging him to stay focused on his journey and ignore outside noise. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Kohli praised the teenager's hard work and belief, reminding him that success comes from dedication rather than public opinion.

“Yaha se upar jana hai. Jo huya hai woh achi mehnat aur belief ke wajah se huya. Kaun kya bol raha hai, kaise bol raha hai... Ek Bihari sab pe bhaari. Khatam game (From here, you only go higher. Whatever has happened is because of your hard work and belief. It does not matter what people say or how they say it. A Bihari beats them all. End of story),” he said as Suryavanshi listened to the India legend.

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Kohli and Suryavanshi engaged in a long discussion. The veteran batter appeared relaxed and cheerful as he spoke with the Rajasthan Royals opener during the post-match celebrations. Suryavanshi, who hails from Bihar, listened attentively as Kohli delivered the motivational message. The youngster has rapidly emerged as one of Indian cricket's brightest prospects, earning recognition for his fearless batting and impressive performances at a young age.

The 15-year-old finished the IPL 2026 season as the leading run-getter, helping Rajasthan Royals to a third-place finish. In fact, Suryavanshi bagged as many as five awards during the post-season awards ceremony, having broken numerous records throughout the season.

Kohli himself finished behind Suryavanshi in the IPL 2026 Orange Cap race. The 37-year-old scored 675 runs in 16 games, finishing fourth on the list of highest run-getters. He, however, lifted the trophy, adding a second title in two years after a 17-year wait.