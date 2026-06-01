'Well Played Young Man': Virat Kohli's Heartfelt Praise For Vaibhav Suryavanshi During IPL 2026 Title Celebrations Goes Viral | VIDEO

Former India captain Virat Kohli took time out from the IPL 2026 title celebrations to have a chat with Vaibhav Suryavanshi in Ahmedabad. The 15-year-old has captured the imagination this season, winning as many as 5 awards in the presentation ceremony.

Before the ceremony, Kohli greeted Vaibhav and said, "Well played young man" acknowledging his breakthrough season.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Kohli and Vaibhav Suryavanshi engaged in a long discussion. The veteran batter appeared relaxed and cheerful as he spoke with Sooryavanshi amid the post-match celebrations. It appeared as if Virat Kohli, 22 years his senior, was giving guidance amid all the fanfare and furore around his performances.

Kohli could be seen gesturing him to remain focused and patted him on his shoulder, congratulating on his wonderful season. Suryavanshi himself acknowledged that he was in the presence of greatness, earlier joining his hands in a namaste when greeting Kohli before shaking the RCB legend's hands.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi dominated the IPL 2026 awards ceremony after a stellar campaign with the Rajasthan Royals. The 15-year-old bagged 5 trophies and a Tata Sierra Car, having won the Orange Cap. Suryavanshi, who emerged as one of the biggest stars of the season, was repeatedly called onto the stage to collect his trophies.

At just 15, Suryavanshi has already established himself as one of the brightest young talents in Indian cricket. If IPL 2026 is any indication, many more award ceremonies could await him in the years ahead.