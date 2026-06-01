'Ab Doodh Nahi Peeta Hu': Awards Galore For Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 15-Year-Old Bags ₹55 Lakhs In Prize Money | VIDEO

Vaibhav Suryavanshi dominated the IPL 2026 awards ceremony after a stellar campaign with the Rajasthan Royals. The 15-year-old bagged 5 trophies and a Tata Sierra Car, having won the Orange Cap. Suryavanshi, who emerged as one of the biggest stars of the season, was repeatedly called onto the stage to collect his trophies. However, it was his light-hearted exchange with presenter Ravi Shastri that became one of the highlights of the evening.

When asked how much milk Suryavanshi drinks in a day, the 15-year-old cheekily responded, "'Ab Doodh Nahi Peeta hu".

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Vaibhav Suryavanshi's IPL 2026 awards

Orange Cap - ₹10 Lakh

Super Striker Of The Season - ₹10 Lakh & Tata Sierra

Most Sixes - ₹10 Lakh

Most Valuable Player - ₹15 Lakh

Emerging Player Of The Season - ₹10 Lakh

The Rajasthan Royals batter enjoyed a breakthrough campaign, dominating bowling attacks throughout the tournament. His fearless approach at the top of the order made him one of the most destructive batters of the season and helped him finish atop the run-scoring charts.

Apart from the Orange Cap, Suryavanshi also collected multiple awards recognising his impact throughout the tournament. The prizes included a Tata Sierra car, making him one of the biggest winners of the night despite Rajasthan Royals falling short of the title.

While Royal Challengers Bengaluru successfully defended their IPL title in the final, Suryavanshi ensured he remained one of the biggest talking points of the evening. His trophy haul underlined the remarkable season he enjoyed, while his playful response to Ravi Shastri provided fans with a moment they are unlikely to forget anytime soon.

At just 15, Suryavanshi has already established himself as one of the brightest young talents in Indian cricket. If IPL 2026 is any indication, many more award ceremonies could await him in the years ahead.