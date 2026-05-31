Vaibhav Suryavanshi Gets New Haircut, Watches IPL 2026 Final With ICC Chairman Jay Shah At Narendra Modi Stadium

Teen batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi was among the special guests at the IPL 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The youngster caught the attention of fans with a fresh new haircut while watching the action from the stands alongside ICC Chairman Jay Shah. While his team aren't in action, the 15-year-old has a reason to celebrate after he was confirmed as the Orange Cap winner.

Television cameras repeatedly focused on Suryavanshi during the high-profile encounter, with the teenager's new look quickly becoming a talking point on social media. Fans shared screenshots and videos of the young batter enjoying the final from one of the premium viewing areas at the stadium.

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Suryavanshi confirmed as Orange Cap winner

Suryavanshi enjoyed a dream IPL 2026 campaign, emerging as one of the season's biggest stars. His fearless batting and consistent run-scoring helped him finish at the top of the batting charts, earning him the prestigious Orange Cap despite his team's exit before the final.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi ended the ended the season with 776 runs at a strike-rate of 237.30 for Rajasthan Royals in 16 matches. Sai Sudharsan was the second highest run-scorer with 722 runs while entering the finals at a strike rat of 163.71. Captain Shubman Gill followed close at number 3 with 710 runs in 16 matches at a strike-rate of 159.55.

While the IPL final crowned a new champion, Suryavanshi remained one of the most talked-about figures at the venue, with his appearance alongside Jay Shah and his stylish new haircut generating plenty of buzz among fans online.

The 15-year-old is also coming off another major boost after being included in India's Asian Games probables list. Widely regarded as one of the country's brightest young talents, Suryavanshi's stock has continued to rise following his breakthrough season.