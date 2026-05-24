Virat Kohli's Gesture Goes Viral As Young Fan Touches His Feet After Receiving Autograph Amid IPL 2026 | Video

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A heartwarming moment involving Virat Kohli has gone viral on social media during IPL 2026 after the star batter showed kindness towards a young fan.

In the viral clip, a little boy was seen running towards Kohli with a pen and paper, hoping to get an autograph from his cricket idol. However, security personnel quickly stopped the child before he could reach the former Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain.

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Virat immediately noticed the situation and stepped in. Instead of ignoring the moment, Kohli asked the security staff to take the pen and paper from the young fan and bring it to him. The Indian superstar then signed the autograph while the emotional child watched from a distance.

What touched fans even more was what happened next. After receiving the signed autograph, the little boy walked towards Kohli and respectfully touched his feet, a gesture often seen in India as a sign of admiration and respect. Kohli appeared humbled by the emotional moment as videos of the interaction quickly spread online.

The viral clip has once again highlighted the enormous fan following of the Indian cricket icon, with children and adults alike often going to great lengths just to get a glimpse of him during the IPL season.