'Keeping the legacy alive': Naomi Osaka dons a Kobe Bryant jersey after winning US Open title

New York: Japan's Naomi Osaka on Sunday won her third career Grand Slam title after defeating Victoria Azarenka in the final of the US Open.

Osaka registered a 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 win in the decider over Azarenka. The No. 4 seed and 2018 champion overcame an inspired assault from Azarenka in the opening set to win her third career Grand Slam crown after one hour and 53 minutes on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Osaka is now the first Asian player to win three Grand Slam singles titles, breaking the tie she held with China's Li Na. She is also the first woman to win her first three Grand Slam finals since Jennifer Capriati.