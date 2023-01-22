e-Paper Get App
Kapil Dev slams team management for leaving out Suryakumar Yadav for certain games: 'If your man of the match is getting dropped...'

Suryakumar Yadav is yet to register a fifty in his last 10 ODI innings

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, January 22, 2023, 09:56 AM IST
article-image
Suryakumar Yadav |
India's World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev expressed his unhappiness with the Indian think-tank over the decision to leave out Suryakumar Yadav in certain games. The former all-rounder said that if the player who is adjudged as the man of the match is being dropped the next day and somebody else comes in, then he as a cricketer does not understand the thought process behind it.

Suryakumar Yadav, who is yet to register a fifty in his last 10 ODI innings, was left out of the ODIs against Sri Lanka earlier this month and was then included in the eleven in the third ODI in Thiruvananthapuram for a dead rubber. “They (team management) should have one set of teams for a period of time. You can change an odd person I can understand that. But if you man of the match (Suryakumar Yadav) is getting dropped the next day and somebody else comes in, we as cricketers don’t understand that,” Kapil told Gulf News.

Suryakumar Yadav played the first ODI against New Zealand after Shreyas Iyer was injured and ruled out of the series. He scored 31(26) in the game.

