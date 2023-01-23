Kapil Dev ends Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar comparison, says this

Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar | Twitter

Virat Kohli has had a strong start to 2023 with two hundreds already in the ODI format. The former India captain now has 46 centuries overall in ODI cricket and is rapidly approaching Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 50-over tons. Kohli has scored 74 international tons (27 in Tests, 46 in ODIs and one in T20Is), the most by any active players.

During a recent interaction, India's 1983 World Cup-winning captain, Kapil Dev, was asked to pick between the long-standing debate of who's the better batter between Tendulkar and Kohli. However, Kapil said that the new era will have better players, as compared to the previous ones. "A player of that calibre, you don't have to pick one or two. It's a team of XI players. I might have my own likes or dislikes, but every generation is going to get better. In our time, Sunil Gavaskar was one of the finest then we saw Rahul Dravid, Sachin, Virender Sehwag and this generation Rohit Sharma, Virat and next generation will be better. You will see a better performing cricketer," Dev told Gulf News in an exclusive interview.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)