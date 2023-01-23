e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsKapil Dev ends Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar comparison, says this

Kapil Dev ends Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar comparison, says this

Kohli now has 46 centuries in ODI cricket and is rapidly approaching Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 50-over tons.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 23, 2023, 09:10 AM IST
article-image
Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar | Twitter
Follow us on

Virat Kohli has had a strong start to 2023 with two hundreds already in the ODI format. The former India captain now has 46 centuries overall in ODI cricket and is rapidly approaching Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 50-over tons. Kohli has scored 74 international tons (27 in Tests, 46 in ODIs and one in T20Is), the most by any active players. 

Read Also
Rohit Sharma suffers brain fade at toss: Old video of Virat Kohli talking about India skipper's...
article-image

During a recent interaction, India's 1983 World Cup-winning captain, Kapil Dev, was asked to pick between the long-standing debate of who's the better batter between Tendulkar and Kohli. However, Kapil said that the new era will have better players, as compared to the previous ones. "A player of that calibre, you don't have to pick one or two. It's a team of XI players. I might have my own likes or dislikes, but every generation is going to get better. In our time, Sunil Gavaskar was one of the finest then we saw Rahul Dravid, Sachin, Virender Sehwag and this generation Rohit Sharma, Virat and next generation will be better. You will see a better performing cricketer," Dev told Gulf News in an exclusive interview.

Read Also
Kapil Dev slams team management for leaving out Suryakumar Yadav for certain games: 'If your man of...
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

SEE PICS: Indian cricketers Suryakumar Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar visit Mahakaleshwar...

SEE PICS: Indian cricketers Suryakumar Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar visit Mahakaleshwar...

IND vs NZ: Here's how Team India side can become No.1 ODI side in World Cup year

IND vs NZ: Here's how Team India side can become No.1 ODI side in World Cup year

Kapil Dev ends Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar comparison, says this

Kapil Dev ends Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar comparison, says this

Cristiano Ronaldo fails to score in Saudi league debut for Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo fails to score in Saudi league debut for Al Nassr

WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh asks people not to put objectionable slogans on social media: 'I...

WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh asks people not to put objectionable slogans on social media: 'I...