Jwala Gutta Turns 40: An Overview Of Her Professional Career

Jwala Gutta. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Jwala Gutta, the renowned Indian Badminton player, turns 40 on September 7th, 2023 (Thursday) and has represented India in numerous competitions. It's worth noting that Gutta has won a total of 316 matches including in mixed and women's doubles, which is the most number of wins by an Indian player.

She reached a career high of No.6 in 2010 in mixed double rankings and has won several medals, including the World Championship, Commonwealth, and Asian Games. Born in Maharashtra, Gutta's first international success beckoned in 2011 when the shuttler won her championship medal in London, which was a bronze.

She went on to conquer South Asian Games on countless occasions and clinched the Commonwealth gold in the 2010 edition.

Some lesser-known facts about Jwala Gutta:

1) Gutta has clinched 8 medals in the South Asian Games tournament, including mixed-doubles, women's doubles and team events.

2) In both mixed and women's doubles category, Gutta is a 14-time national champion.

3) The 2006 commonwealth games edition saw her win a bronze in the mixed-doubles category.

4) She also won a bronze medal in the Asian Championship in 2014.

5) It was in the year 2011 that her first World Championship medal came along, winning a bronze along with Ashwini Ponnappa after losing to Tian Qing and Zhao Yunlei in the semi-finals.

6) In 2011, Gutta also won the Arjuna Award, the highest sporting honour of the country.

7) Gutta is also a six-time BWF Grand-Prix winner in both mixed women's and doubles' catgeory.