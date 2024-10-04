'Just For The Sake...': Mohammed Shami's Ex-Wife Hasin Jahan Makes Serious Allegations Post Cricketer's Shopping Video with Daughter

Image: Instagram

Mohammed Shami recently had an emotional reunion with his daughter, Aaira, after a long time apart. The Indian cricket star shared a heartwarming post on Instagram, where they were seen shopping together. He expressed his feelings, saying, "Time stood still when I saw her again after a long time. Love you more than words can say, Bebo." However, Shami's estranged wife, Hasin Jahan, has raised serious allegations about the meeting.

In a statement to anandabazar.com, Hasin Jahan said, "It's just for the sake of showing off. My daughter's passport has expired. Shami's signature is required for the new passport. That is why she went to meet her father but Shami did not sign."

"He went to a shopping mall with her daughter. The company for which Shami advertises, he took her there. My daughter bought shoes and clothes from that shop. Shami does not have to pay if he buys anything from there. That's why she was taken there. My daughter wanted a guitar and camera, he didn't buy her those stuff,"

She further added, "Shami never enquires about my daughter. Shami is only busy with himself. He met her just a month back, but did not post anything back then. I think there was nothing to post now, so he uploaded this video,"

How was Shami's relationship with Hasin Jahan?

The relationship between Mohammad Shami and his ex-wife Hasin Jahan were not great as she made some serious allegations against cricketer. Jahan had accused him of various issues, including match-fixing, which led to an investigation by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Anti-Corruption Unit.

Is Mohammad Shami still playing ?

Mohammed Shami is still part of the Indian team. The pacer from Bengal last played for Team India in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 final against Australia on November 19.

Post the World Cup, he underwent a knee surgery and is currently doing his rehab at the NCA and even started bowling in the nets.Shami regularly keeps posting videos of his training sessions at the NCA and at his farmhouse in Almora.