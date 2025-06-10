JSCA President Ajay Nath Shah Deo Felicitates MS Dhoni In Ranchi After ICC Hall Of Fame Induction

Image: ANI/X

In a heartfelt ceremony at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association, President Ajay Nath Shah Deo formally felicitated MS Dhoni following the legendary cricketer’s induction into the ICC Hall of Fame on June 9. The celebration highlighted both Dhoni's unparalleled contributions to Indian cricket and his deep-rooted bond with his home state.

MS Dhoni was officially inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame, becoming the 11th Indian cricketer to receive this coveted honour. The accolade commemorates his storied 16‑year international career, encompassing 538 matches, 17266 runs, and 829 dismissals. It also marks his distinction as the only captain to win all three major ICC white-ball tournaments: T20 World Cup (2007), ODI World Cup (2011), and Champions Trophy (2013).

Ajay Nath Shah Deo’s felicitation of MS Dhoni after the Hall of Fame induction beautifully combined emotional resonance with a recognition that transcends corporate achievements, honouring not just a cricketer but a cultural and regional icon.

MS Dhoni's career

With over 17,000 runs across all formats, Dhoni remains the only captain in history to have led his team to titles in all three ICC white-ball events. As captain, Dhoni guided India to historic heights: clinching the first-ever ICC T20 World Cup in 2007, maintaining the No. 1 Test ranking for 18 consecutive months from December 2009, and famously leading India to 50-over World Cup glory in 2011 with a title-winning six against Sri Lanka.

Dhoni also holds the record for captaining his country in the most international matches. In 2019, he was named in both the ICC ODI and T20I Teams of the Decade.

Other ICC Hall Of Fame inductees

Apart from Dhoni, the other male cricketers to get the honour were South Africa's Hashim Amla, former Australia opener Matthew Hayden, former South Africa captain Graeme Smith, and New Zealand great Daniel Vettori. Pakistan's Sana Mir and former England wicketkeeper-batter Sarah Taylor.