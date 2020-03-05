Jürgen Klopp's sane answer about Coronavirus will please even the craziest Liverpool hater

In the 4th round of the FA Cup at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea crushed Liverpool's dream of treble-winning season with a 2-0 victory and during the post-match conference, Liverpool's gaffer Jurgen Klopp had an interesting reply for a question which concerned coronavirus.
Liverpool's 2-0 defeat was the third Jurgen Klopp in last four outings which came as a surprise after Liverpool's dominant run throughout the season.
However, in the post-match interview Klopp was asked about the worldwide epidemic coronavirus which has spread in about 70 countries killing more than 3,200 people and around 92,000 injured.
But Klopp's reply has the media buzzing and even the craziest Liverpool hater will be pleased with his answer.
The reporter asked: "Are you worried as a team or as a club about the spread of coronavirus, or how it might affect you?"
"What I don't like in life is that a very serious thing, a football manager's opinion is important," Klopp answered.
"I don't understand that. I really don't understand it, if I asked you, you are in exactly the same role as I am. So it's not important what famous people say.
"We have to speak about things in the right manner, not people with no knowledge, like me, talking about something. People with knowledge will talk about it and tell people to do this, do that, and everything will be fine, or not. Not football managers, I don't understand that.
"Politics, coronavirus, why me? I wear a baseball cap and have a bad shave. I'm concerned like everyone else. I live on this planet and I want it to be safe and healthy, I wish everybody the best, absolutely. But my opinion on coronavirus is not important."
In 2017, German journalist and author Raphael Honigstein interviewed the Liverpool manager while writing a book on him in which Honigstein notes Klopp's political views. "I'm on the left, of course," Jürgen Klopp said.
"More left than middle. I believe in the welfare state. I'm not privately insured. I would never vote for a party because they promised to lower the top tax rate.
"My political understanding is this,” he added. “If I am doing well, I want others to do well, too. If there's something I will never do in my life it is vote for the right."
Klopp's Liverpool remain well on course for a first league title in 30 years with a 22-point lead at the top of the Premier League, but run the risk of their competitive campaign coming to an early end once the title is sewn up unless they can overturn a 1-0 first leg deficit against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League next week.
