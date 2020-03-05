Jürgen Klopp's sane answer about Coronavirus will please even the craziest Liverpool hater

However, in the post-match interview Klopp was asked about the worldwide epidemic coronavirus which has spread in about 70 countries killing more than 3,200 people and around 92,000 injured.

But Klopp's reply has the media buzzing and even the craziest Liverpool hater will be pleased with his answer.

The reporter asked: "Are you worried as a team or as a club about the spread of coronavirus, or how it might affect you?"

"What I don't like in life is that a very serious thing, a football manager's opinion is important," Klopp answered.

"I don't understand that. I really don't understand it, if I asked you, you are in exactly the same role as I am. So it's not important what famous people say.

"We have to speak about things in the right manner, not people with no knowledge, like me, talking about something. People with knowledge will talk about it and tell people to do this, do that, and everything will be fine, or not. Not football managers, I don't understand that.

"Politics, coronavirus, why me? I wear a baseball cap and have a bad shave. I'm concerned like everyone else. I live on this planet and I want it to be safe and healthy, I wish everybody the best, absolutely. But my opinion on coronavirus is not important."