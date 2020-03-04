FA Cup: Chelsea ends Liverpool's treble dream with 2-0 victory at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea crushed Liverpool's dream of treble-winning season with a 2-0 victory in the 4th round of the FA Cup at Stamford Bridge.

This was the third defeat for Jurgen Klopp in last four outings which came as a surprise after Liverpool's dominant run throughout the season.

And while mistakes by Reds backup goalkeeper Adrian were a major factor at Stamford Bridge, it was Chelsea's solid performance that determined the outcome.

Chelsea's goalkeeper Kepa made the most of his opportunity in the cup competition, making some impressive saves to ensure the victory.

Klopp made seven changes to the side beaten for the first time in 45 Premier League games at Watford on Saturday, but still named a far stronger XI than the youthful teams that had seen off Everton and Shrewsbury to reach the fifth round.

However, goals from Willian and Ross Barkley gave Frank Lampard's men a much-needed lift.

Watch Barkley's goal below: