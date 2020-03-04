FA Cup: Chelsea ends Liverpool's treble dream with 2-0 victory at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea crushed Liverpool's dream of treble-winning season with a 2-0 victory in the 4th round of the FA Cup at Stamford Bridge.
This was the third defeat for Jurgen Klopp in last four outings which came as a surprise after Liverpool's dominant run throughout the season.
And while mistakes by Reds backup goalkeeper Adrian were a major factor at Stamford Bridge, it was Chelsea's solid performance that determined the outcome.
Chelsea's goalkeeper Kepa made the most of his opportunity in the cup competition, making some impressive saves to ensure the victory.
Klopp made seven changes to the side beaten for the first time in 45 Premier League games at Watford on Saturday, but still named a far stronger XI than the youthful teams that had seen off Everton and Shrewsbury to reach the fifth round.
However, goals from Willian and Ross Barkley gave Frank Lampard's men a much-needed lift.
Watch Barkley's goal below:
"Losing 2-0 is not good, but it is relatively easy to explain. We made two massive mistakes around the goals," said Klopp.
Newcastle and Sheffield United also booked their place in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.
Liverpool remain well on course for a first league title in 30 years with a 22-point lead at the top of the Premier League, but run the risk of their competitive campaign coming to an early end once the title is sewn up unless they can overturn a 1-0 first leg deficit against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League next week.
Watch the highlights of the game below:
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)