'Joyous Occasion For Nation': PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Team India After Thrilling Win Against Pakistan To Win Gold Medal At Asian Games 2026 |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated the Indian men's cricket team after the Men in Blue defeated Pakistan to clinch the gold medal at the Asian Games 2026 on Saturday, October 3. Led by Shreyas Iyer, India secured a thrilling 19-run victory in the final, successfully defending their title and adding another gold to the country's medal tally.

Taking to X, PM Modi hailed the team's achievement and described the victory as a joyous occasion for the nation. He wrote, "The Gold comes to India yet again! Congratulations to our Men’s Cricket Team on retaining their title at the Asian Games. This is indeed a joyous occasion for the nation. My best wishes to the team members for their future endeavours."

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The victory marked another significant moment for Indian cricket at the continental sporting event, with the men's team following the women's team's gold-medal triumph earlier in the competition.

Amit Shah Hails India's Gold Medal Victory

Amit Shah also extended his congratulations to the Indian players, praising their performance across batting, bowling and fielding. In his message on X, the Home Minister described the win as a "Smashing Victory for India!"

He wrote, "Hats off to our Men’s Cricket Team for the exhilarating win in today’s match, clinching the Gold Medal at the #AsianGames2026. The typhoon of performance you unleashed on the ground, with your mighty scores, tearing bowling and robust fielding, ensured that the rival team stood no chance and India went on a celebration spree. We are all proud of you. May victory always be yours."

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The messages from the two senior leaders followed India's hard-fought win over Pakistan in a final that featured aggressive batting, a determined chase and crucial contributions from the Indian bowling attack.

Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma Power India To 211/6

After winning the toss, Indian captain Shreyas Iyer elected to bat first. Abhishek Sharma set the tone with an explosive 61 off 28 deliveries, giving India a strong start. Tilak Varma then delivered a blistering finish, remaining unbeaten on 51 off just 22 balls.

Shivam Dube also played an important role in the closing overs, scoring 27 runs off 15 deliveries as India finished with a formidable 211/6 in 20 overs. The total put Pakistan under considerable pressure heading into the chase.