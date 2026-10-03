Rohit Sharma Dons ₹1.58 Cr Rolex Watch As He Scores Fighting Innings Of 92 Runs Against West Indies

Rohit Sharma Dons ₹1.58 Cr Rolex Watch As He Scores Fiery Innings Of 92 Runs Against West Indies |

Rohit Sharma once again showcased his batting prowess with a fighting knock of 92 runs against the West Indies in the third ODI. As India faced early setbacks with the dismissals of Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli, the veteran batter stepped up to stabilise the innings alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad. While Rohit narrowly missed out on a century, his performance became a talking point among cricket fans.

However, his performance with the bat was not the only thing attracting attention. The Indian cricketer also caught the eye with a luxurious timepiece reportedly worth ₹1.58 crore that he was spotted wearing while travelling with the team to the stadium in Chandigarh.

Rohit Sharma's ₹1.58 Crore Rolex Watch

Rohit was reportedly seen wearing a Rolex Day-Date featuring a light green aventurine diamond-set dial, a timepiece valued at approximately ₹1.58 crore ($165,000) according to the reported market price. The watch's striking dial and precious-metal finish give it a distinctive appearance, making it a statement accessory for luxury-watch enthusiasts.

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Rolex's official Day-Date collection includes models crafted in precious metals, with select versions featuring green aventurine dials set with diamonds. The natural stone dial has a finely crystallised surface that creates a distinctive texture, while the diamond-set hour markers add to its luxurious appeal.

Known for his relaxed off-field style, Rohit has often been spotted sporting premium accessories during public appearances. The reported ₹1.58 crore valuation places the timepiece firmly in the high-end luxury-watch category. However, the exact reference and final market value of the watch seen on Rohit's wrist have not been independently confirmed.

Rohit Sharma's Fighting Knock Against West Indies

On the cricket field, Rohit played a crucial role after India lost early wickets. He scored 92 runs off 85 deliveries before being caught in the 25th over, narrowly missing a well-deserved century.

His innings helped India steady its batting effort alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad after the early dismissals of Gill and Kohli. While Rohit fell short of the three-figure mark, his contribution highlighted his ability to take responsibility when the team needs stability.