'International Bezzati': Team India Thrashes Pakistan To Win Gold At Asian Games; Netizens Troll |

Team India has added another gold medal to its Asian Games campaign after defeating Pakistan in the men’s T20 cricket final at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Japan, on Saturday. India won the closely fought contest by 19 runs to successfully defend its Asian Games cricket title.

After winning the toss, captain Shreyas Iyer opted to bat first, and the Indian batters produced an explosive performance to put up 211/6 in 20 overs. The innings was set up by a blistering knock from Abhishek Sharma, who smashed 61 runs off just 28 balls, including seven sixes and three fours.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The momentum dipped briefly in the middle overs as Pakistan's bowlers picked up wickets and slowed the scoring. However, Tilak Varma provided a sensational finish, smashing an unbeaten 51 off 22 deliveries. Shivam Dube also contributed a quick 27 off 15 balls as the pair powered India beyond the 200-run mark.

Chasing 212, Pakistan struggled to match India's early momentum. Their chase received a major boost from Hasan Nawaz, whose aggressive batting gave Pakistan hope of mounting a comeback. The visitors, however, could not sustain the required scoring rate against India's bowling attack.

India eventually restricted Pakistan to 192/6, sealing a 19-run victory and another Asian Games gold medal.

The result quickly sparked reactions across social media, with fans celebrating India's back-to-back Asian Games cricket gold and turning the India-Pakistan rivalry into a flood of memes and posts. Among the phrases doing the rounds online was “International Bezzati”, with netizens using it to celebrate India's latest victory over Pakistan.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)