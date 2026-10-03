Who Is S. Vishwanadh? Netizens Confused After Sanju Samson's Name Displayed Differently During Asian Games Final Against Pakistan |

The India-Pakistan men's cricket gold medal match at the Asian Games 2026 has grabbed attention for more than just the action on the field. As Indian cricketers took to the crease, viewers noticed something unusual on the broadcaster's scorecard as familiar players were being identified by names that many fans had never seen before.

One name that particularly caught everyone's attention was S. Vishwanadh, which appeared on the screen when Sanju Samson came out to bat. The unfamiliar name left viewers wondering who the player was, before they realised it referred to the Indian wicketkeeper-batter himself. Similar confusion surrounded the names displayed for Tilak Varma and Washington Sundar.

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Who Is S. Vishwanadh?

S. Vishwanadh is Sanju Samson. The name displayed on the Asian Games scorecard is derived from his full name, Sanju Viswanath Samson. The difference between the name fans know him by and the one displayed in the tournament graphics quickly became a talking point among cricket followers.

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But Samson was not the only Indian cricketer whose name appeared differently. Tilak Varma was listed as T.T.V. Namboori, while Washington Sundar appeared as W.S. Mani Sundar. These were not new players or errors in identifying the cricketers; the names were linked to the players' fuller official names used in the tournament's graphics and scorecards.

Why Are Indian Cricketers' Names Different On The Scorecard?

The unusual names are linked to the use of athletes' official registered names in multi-sport competitions such as the Asian Games. These can differ from the shortened names or sporting names commonly used in international cricket broadcasts.

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Tilak Varma's full name is Namboori Thakur Tilak Varma, which explains the appearance of “T.T.V. Namboori”. Washington Sundar's full name includes “Mani Sundar”, accounting for the “W.S. Mani Sundar” listing. Similarly, Samson's middle name, Viswanath, explains the “S. Vishwanadh” entry.

The name confusion added an unexpected twist to an already closely watched encounter between India and Pakistan. India elected to bat first after winning the toss, while the teams also drew attention before the match began when captains Shreyas Iyer and Sahibzada Farhan did not shake hands at the toss.

On the field, India made an aggressive start through Abhishek Sharma, who smashed a half-century off just 20 balls. Despite early wickets, India reached 81 runs in the six-over powerplay, keeping the pressure on Pakistan. The contest has given fans plenty to discuss, both for the cricketing action and the unexpected details appearing on their screens.