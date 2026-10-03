Asian Games Final: Pakistan Drops Back-To-Back Catches Of Fiery Abhishek Sharma, Netizens Troll, 'Keeping Up With Traditions' |

India and Pakistan are battling it out for the men's cricket gold medal at the Asian Games 2026, and the high-voltage encounter has already delivered plenty of drama. Indian opener Abhishek Sharma came out all guns blazing, smashing a 20-ball half-century and putting Pakistan's fielding under the spotlight after Saim Ayub dropped two catches in quick succession.

The gold medal clash is taking place at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Japan, on Saturday, October 3. India captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bat first, setting the stage for an aggressive start from the Indian batting line-up.

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Saim Ayub Drops Two Catches In Quick Succession

The crucial moment came during the fifth over of the powerplay, when Pakistan had opportunities to dismiss Abhishek and Indian skipper Shreyas Iyer. However, Saim Ayub failed to hold on to either chance, giving the Indian batters a reprieve.

Although both catches were difficult, the missed opportunities quickly became a talking point, with fans questioning Pakistan's fielding in a high-stakes final. The pressure was particularly evident as Abhishek continued his attacking approach, making the most of the opportunities that came his way.

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Abhishek's aggressive batting proved to be a major talking point in the opening overs. The left-handed opener reached his half-century in just 20 balls, keeping the scoreboard moving despite India losing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Sanju Samson early in the innings. The early setbacks did little to slow India's scoring rate, with the team reaching 81 runs in the six-over powerplay.

The match had already attracted attention before the first ball was bowled. During the toss, Iyer and Pakistan captain Sahibzada Farhan did not shake hands, another moment that caught the attention of viewers.