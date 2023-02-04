e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsJohn Wright dismisses Ian Healy's comments on unfair pitches for Border Gavaskar Test series: 'Countries playing at home are entitled...'

John Wright dismisses Ian Healy's comments on unfair pitches for Border Gavaskar Test series: 'Countries playing at home are entitled...'

Healy, the cricketer-turned-commentator, started the debate by claiming that India could win the series only by producing "unreasonable wickets", adding that it only benefits Indian cricketers and should not be promoted again.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, February 04, 2023, 02:00 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Mumbai: With only a few days left before the start of the India versus Australia Test series next week, there is a lot of focus on the pitches that the four-match series will be played on with the Australians raising concerns on rank turners that their teams will have to play on. Former Australia wicket-keeper Ian Healy has accused the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will provide square-turners and termed such tactics "unfair". However, former India coach John Wright has hit back at Healy claiming that teams playing at home are entitled to produce pitches to suit their own team.

Read Also
IND vs AUS 1st Test: Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik & Vikram Rathour refuse to apply tilak, video goes...
article-image

Healy, the cricketer-turned-commentator, started the debate by claiming that India could win the series only by producing "unreasonable wickets", adding that it only benefits Indian cricketers and should not be promoted again. "They (India) have got a good team but I'm not too scared of their spinners unless they produce unreasonable wickets. If they produce unreasonable wickets like they did half the series last time (we won't win), two wickets were just terrible, unfair, spinners jumping over your head on day one," Healy was quoted as saying by SEN Network.

Read Also
Border Gavaskar Trophy: Australia will win on fair Indian wickets, says former wicketkeeper Ian...
article-image

"So that type of thing they will play better on than we will, but if they get flat wickets that India used to put out, nice flat batting wickets and bowlers have to work really hard, I think we can do it. But (my prediction is) 2-1 India, if (Mitchell) starc is unavailable in the first Test," Healy said.

John dismissed the claims about unfair pitch and said such tactics are not unfair. "Countries playing at home are entitled to produce pitches to suit their own team. That's not unfair it's what makes Test cricket great #INDvsAUS #ianhealy," he said in a tweet.

The Indians have earlier rejected such claims by visiting teams especially Australia over spin-friendly tracks saying when they tour other countries, they have to play on pitches aiding fast or swing bowling.

Read Also
Border Gavaskar Trophy: Here's how India cricketers preparing for Test series vs Australia, in pics...
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

John Wright dismisses Ian Healy's comments on unfair pitches for Border Gavaskar Test series:...

John Wright dismisses Ian Healy's comments on unfair pitches for Border Gavaskar Test series:...

Women's Premier League 2023: It's Mukesh Ambani vs Gautam Adani in opening encounter on March 4 in...

Women's Premier League 2023: It's Mukesh Ambani vs Gautam Adani in opening encounter on March 4 in...

Gymnast Dipa Karmakar announces settlement of doping case over unknowingly taking banned substance:...

Gymnast Dipa Karmakar announces settlement of doping case over unknowingly taking banned substance:...

R Ashwin plays down Steve Smith's comment on relevance of tour games: 'Even India avoids...'

R Ashwin plays down Steve Smith's comment on relevance of tour games: 'Even India avoids...'

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo finally nets his first goal for Al-Nassr in Saudi league

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo finally nets his first goal for Al-Nassr in Saudi league