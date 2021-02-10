Jerome Boateng's ex-girlfriend Kasia Lenhardt found dead a week after their break up

Footballer Jerome Boateng's ex-girlfriend Kasia Lenhardt has passed away just a week after the Bayern München player announced their split on Instagram.

Lenhardt was found dead in her Berlin apartment on Tuesday, reports DailyHunt. The 25-year-old's death is not being treated as suspicious, the police said.

After dating for over a year, Kasia and Jerome broke up earlier this month. The German World Cup winning footballer had taken to his Instagram on February 2 to share the news of their split.

On Wednesday, paying emotional tribute to her friend, model Sara Kulka wrote, "Rest in peace. You wonderful person, I miss you and would have loved to say goodbye. I hope you find your peace now and I hope the truth comes out now, I know how much you wished it would. I will never forget you, I don't know anyone who could laugh like you. I send a lot of strength to the family."