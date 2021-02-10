Jerome Boateng's ex-girlfriend Kasia Lenhardt found dead a week after their break up

Footballer Jerome Boateng's ex-girlfriend Kasia Lenhardt has passed away just a week after the Bayern München player announced their split on Instagram.
Lenhardt was found dead in her Berlin apartment on Tuesday, reports DailyHunt. The 25-year-old's death is not being treated as suspicious, the police said.
After dating for over a year, Kasia and Jerome broke up earlier this month. The German World Cup winning footballer had taken to his Instagram on February 2 to share the news of their split.
On Wednesday, paying emotional tribute to her friend, model Sara Kulka wrote, "Rest in peace. You wonderful person, I miss you and would have loved to say goodbye. I hope you find your peace now and I hope the truth comes out now, I know how much you wished it would. I will never forget you, I don't know anyone who could laugh like you. I send a lot of strength to the family."
Boateng confirmed the break-up with a statement that read: "As is known from the media, I ended the relationship with Kasia Lenhardt.
"We will go our separate ways from now on. That is regrettable, but for my family and for me it is the only right one.
"I had to take this step and draw a line. I apologise to everyone I've hurt especially with my ex-girlfriend Rebecca and our children.
"I am disappointed in myself too. A man has to take responsibility and act in the interests of his family and I'm doing it now.
"I wish Kasia all the best. Jerome Boateng."
According to reports, after the 'Germany's Next Top Model' fame was accused by Boateng of blackmailing him, she had called the Munich defender a 'devil' and had vowed to speak about his 'lies and constant infidelity'.
Further details awiated.