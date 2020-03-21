Jerome Boateng defends his error against Messi with cheeky reply to fan

The pandemic coronavirus has put a stop to all the sporting events in the world, forcing everyone, including athletes to go under self-isolation to prevent the spread of the virus.

But this is not stopping them from entertaining us as all are engaging in hilarious banter on social media platforms.

German World Cup winning footballer Jerome Boateng decided to start a Q&A session with his fans on Twitter and one user reminded the defender of his most embarrassing moment when he faced Messi during a Champions League fixture between Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

"What was going through your head when Messi did THAT to you. You know what I’m talking about," the user asked.