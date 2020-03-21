Jerome Boateng defends his error against Messi with cheeky reply to fan

The pandemic coronavirus has put a stop to all the sporting events in the world, forcing everyone, including athletes to go under self-isolation to prevent the spread of the virus.
But this is not stopping them from entertaining us as all are engaging in hilarious banter on social media platforms.
German World Cup winning footballer Jerome Boateng decided to start a Q&A session with his fans on Twitter and one user reminded the defender of his most embarrassing moment when he faced Messi during a Champions League fixture between Barcelona and Bayern Munich.
"What was going through your head when Messi did THAT to you. You know what I’m talking about," the user asked.
While many of us know what the user is referring to, for the uninitiated, in 2015, the first-leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final clash between Barcelona and Bayern Munich, Lionel Messi completely humiliated Boateng when he dribbled past the defender to chip the ball past Manuel Neuer and complete his brace thereby humiliating the World Cup winning goalkeeper.
Watch the clip below:
However, Boateng had a cheeky reply in store for the user who reminded him of the humiliating moment.
"Honestly I would love to see each one of you defending against Messi," Boateng replied.
Barcelona went on to lift the Champions League trophy that year after facing and beating Juventus 3-1 in the finals, completing the Treble by also winning La Liga and Copa Del Rey.
Those were the days for Barcelona fans as the world witnessed the deadliest attacking trio of Messi, Suarez and Neymar.
