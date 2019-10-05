Javelin thrower Shivpal Singh fails to qualify for final

Doha: India's Shivpal Singh failed to qualify for the finals of the men's javelin throw event at the World Championships as he finished 24th overall in the qualification round here on Saturday. Shivpal produced a best throw of 78.97m from his three attempts to finish 10th in the Group A qualification round.

The 24-year-old Indian, who has a personal and season's best of 86.23m, opened with a 75.91m before coming up with 78.97m. Shivpal's third attempt was a foul as he crashed out of the championships with a disappointing performance.

Those who touched the automatic qualifying mark of 84m or at least 12 best performers made it to the finals. Defending champion Johannes Vetter of Germany led the finalists with a best throw of 89.35m.