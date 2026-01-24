Jannik Sinner Fights Through Cramps As Grueling Third-Round Battle With Eliot Spizzirri Continues Under Australian Open Heat; Video

Image: X

Jannik Sinner is facing an unexpected physical challenge during his third-round match against American player Eliot Spizzirri at the Australian Open, with the world No. 2 visibly struggling with cramps as the contest continues under intense Melbourne heat.

As temperatures climbed, Sinner began showing signs of discomfort, stretching frequently between points and appearing limited in his movement. The cramps have affected his explosiveness and court coverage, forcing him to shorten rallies and rely more heavily on placement and experience rather than raw power.

Spizzirri, sensing an opening, has continued to compete aggressively, extending points and testing Sinner’s endurance. The American has earned support from the crowd for his effort and composure while sharing the court with one of the sport’s elite players.

Medical staff have been closely monitoring Sinner during changeovers as he focuses on hydration and recovery. Despite the physical issues, he has remained mentally sharp, finding ways to stay competitive as the match unfolds.

With play ongoing, the situation underscores the brutal demands of Grand Slam tennis in Australian summer conditions, leaving fans watching closely to see whether Sinner can manage his cramps and close out the match, or if Spizzirri can capitalize on the moment.