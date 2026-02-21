Jake Paul Undergoes Second Jaw Surgery After Knockout Loss To Anthony Joshua, Posts Pics With Fiancée Jutta Leerdam

Image: Jake Paul/Instagram

Jake Paul has undergone a second surgery on his jaw following serious complications from his December 2025 knockout loss to former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, according to Paul’s own social media posts and multiple news reports.

The YouTuber‑turned‑boxer suffered a double fractured jaw in their Netflix‑backed bout at the Kaseya Center in Miami on 19 December 2025, when Joshua knocked him out in the sixth round. Paul had the jaw surgically repaired the day after the fight, with titanium plates and screws inserted to stabilise the fractures.

However, Paul revealed on Instagram this week that he needed a follow‑up operation because the screws and plates had begun to loosen, which he joked was due to not resting enough in the months since the initial surgery. “Had to get another jaw surgery … the screws and plates were coming loose because apparently I didn’t rest for the past 2 months,” he wrote.

Paul, 29, posted hospital photos and videos, some with light‑hearted edits, while being supported by his fiancée, Dutch speed skater Jutta Leerdam, who recently got medals at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The latest surgery is expected to delay any return to boxing, with Paul not yet announcing a timeline for his comeback or a potential next opponent. Despite the setback, he remains active on social media and optimistic about his future in the sport.

Jake Paul Speaks With US President Donald Trump About His Broken Jaw During An Interaction At CFP Championship; VIDEO

In the aftermath of one of the most talked‑about boxing events of the year, Jake Paul's conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump has drawn attention following Paul's indefinite medical suspension after suffering a double broken jaw in his December 19, 2025 clash with Anthony Joshua.

Paul’s heavyweight fight against Joshua in Miami ended in dramatic fashion, as the British former world champion scored a sixth‑round knockout, leaving Paul with two fractures in his jaw. The YouTuber‑turned‑boxer was taken to hospital, where he underwent surgery to repair the injury with titanium plates and was advised to follow a liquid diet while he recovered.

Following the bout, Paul was placed on an indefinite medical suspension by the relevant athletic commission, meaning he cannot compete again until he receives full medical clearance. The injury and suspension have prompted widespread discussion about the risks of mismatched boxing contests and the future of Paul's fighting career.

The reported interaction at the College Football Playoff (CFP) Championship between Paul and Trump, where they were seen conversing about the injury, further emphasized how Paul's boxing journey continues to resonate beyond the sports world. Though details of their conversation are largely based on social media footage and public observations rather than detailed reporting, the moment underscored the high‑profile nature of Paul's career and the attention his recovery has drawn.