Jaandaar Underlines Superstar Potential With Dominant S. A. Poonawalla Million Win

Pune: It was a lethargic start for the seven runners, but there was nothing sluggish about Jaandaar, who quickly found his rhythm and went on to score a convincing victory in the S. A. Poonawalla Million at the Pune racecourse here on Sunday.

The three-year-old colt, trained by champion trainer Pesi Shroff and ridden confidently by G Vivek, continued his remarkable winning run, making it four victories in as many starts. Jaandaar once again underlined his class and potential as he crossed the winning post with plenty in hand, turning the feature race into a memorable occasion for his connections.

As the field settled down, Myrina was the first to show the way, taking up the running as the seven runners began their eight-furlong journey. But Jaandaar was not prepared to remain in the shadow of his rivals for long. Vivek soon moved the colt into contention and Jaandaar responded in impressive fashion.

Once he took charge, the race appeared to be heading in only one direction. Jaandaar travelled smoothly and effortlessly, displaying the composure of a horse with considerably more experience than his age suggests. His acceleration in the latter stages further underlined why he had entered the race unbeaten.

Myrina tried to stay in touch, while the other runners attempted to make their presence felt, but Jaandaar had already established his superiority. Vivek hardly had to ask for his full effort as the colt surged towards the winning post.

The victory not only preserved Jaandaar's unbeaten record but also added another significant achievement to the growing résumé of the promising three-year-old. For Shroff, it was another reminder of the colt's potential and the exciting road that could lie ahead.

With four wins from four starts, Jaandaar is rapidly emerging as one of the horses to watch during the Pune season. His latest performance was particularly impressive for the authority with which he settled the race, suggesting that bigger challenges may not be far away.

For now, though, Jaandaar remains unbeaten—and Sunday's S. A. Poonawalla Million provided another emphatic chapter in what is turning into a fascinating winning story.