'Absolute Cinema': Pierce Brosnan's James Bond Moment At US Open Final Goes Viral As Camera Pans To Him At 0:07, Fans React

Pierce Brosnan’s James Bond Moment at US Open Final | Photo Via X

Actor Pierce Brosnan’s James Bond moment at the US Open final has gone viral, after a perfectly timed camera transition left fans convinced that the broadcast had created an accidental 007 tribute. Brosnan, who played the iconic fictional spy in four James Bond films, remains closely associated with the character. In the Bond franchise, 007 is the secret intelligence service code number assigned to the legendary British agent.

Pierce Brosnan's James Bond Moment at US Open Final

During the US Open final, viewers noticed a particularly cinematic moment when the broadcast showed the match clock at 0:07. The camera then slowly dissolved from the clock to the 73-year-old actor, who was seated in the stands watching the action. The timing of the transition instantly caught the attention of viewers, with fans calling it a “James Bond moment.”

Check out the viral video:

Read Also Former James Bond Star Pierce Brosnan To Face Jail Time Of 6 Months

The camera panning from the clock at 0:07 to Pierce Brosnan.



Absolute cinema. pic.twitter.com/GBjDETvKZg — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 13, 2026

Fans React

Soon after the clip surfaced online, social media users were quick to praise the timing of the camera shot.

One fan wrote, "Holy mother of god man that’s 007," while another commented, "007 Awesome timing." A third added, "That cut was smoother than the match point. Brosnan looked like he was waiting for the next Bond scene."

Other reactions included, "Too much cinema," "Bro is 70 and still looks every bit the Bond," and "What a cinematic genius."

Another fan summed up the moment perfectly, "We are living in the age of some very blessed camera operators. Just top notch stuff."

While several actors have portrayed James Bond over the decades, Brosnan’s portrayal across Golden Eye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough and Die Another Day remains particularly memorable among fans of the franchise.