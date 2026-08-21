How Mithun Chakraborty's James Bond Type Movies Inspired Emran Hashmi's Upcoming Gunmaaster G9 | File Pics

Just a few days ago, the release date for Gunmaaster G9, starring Emraan Hashmi in the titular role, was announced as November 27.

Directed by Aditya Datt and marketed as a ‘new-age action drama,’ it also stars Genelia Deshmukh and Aparshakti Khurana.

Datt made his debut with Aashiq Banaya Aapne (2005), which had the popular song with the same name, sung by Himesh Reshammiya, who reunites with Datt in Gunmaaster G9.

However, what Gen Z may not be aware of is Mithun Chakraborty’s connection with the same. You see, Gunmaster G9 was a character made famous by Chakraborty in two films where he played a stylish Bond-like spy in white and black, smart, well-pressed tuxedos — Surakksha (1979) and Wardat (1982). Though Chakraborty’s shirt had so many frills, it looked like a birthday party khoi bag from the 80s.

Both films, especially the first one, had borrowed generously from the Bond movies (See Box), and were directed by Ravikant Nagaich. In Surakksha, which also starred Ranjeeta, Jeevan, Jagdeep, Iftekhar and Aruna Irani, Officer Gopi/Code Name Gunmaster G9 (Chakraborty) of the CBI has to stop the Shiv Shakti Organisation (SSO) from spreading terror in India. The villain even had a henchman who was half-human, half-robot, called Jango. Instead of VFX, if a plane explosion had to be shown, it was depicted by showing a toy rubber plane catching fire. And while Bond has his theme song, here we had a catchy tune by Bappi Lahiri and Annette Pinto. A classic retro masala spy movie, it minted money at the box office. Timed pleasantly at 2 hours 20 minutes, it is surprisingly short for a film of that time, with very crisp editing. And surprise, surprise, Chakraborty is wearing a digital watch in 1979!

Its sequel, Wardat, however, didn’t work at the box office, though, again, it had fast edits, lots of colourful elements and an interesting villain. It deals with large locusts that attack farmers, leading to heavy damage, a way in which the maniacal nemesis tackles the world markets.

G9 investigates, which leads him to the world of underground scientists who are using nature for their nefarious purposes. The villain’s right hand here was Shakti Kapoor, and his character in the film was called... wait for it... Shakti Kapoor! The film also had Kalpana Iyer, Jagdeep and Keshto Mukherjee.

Come November, we shall know what kind of treatment Datt is giving to his reimagining. I just hope for two things: that it brings back the charm of the old Bond movies, along with that signature, colourful villain, apparently being played by Khurana.

Scenes from Surakksha inspired by Bond movies

1. A pilot is murdered and replaced by an impostor.

Inspired by: Thunderball (1965).

2. The villain, patchy-eyed SSO chief, Doctor Shiva.

Inspired by: Ernst Stavro Blofeld, a villain seen in seven Bond movies.

3. Doctor Shiva’s metallic hands.

Inspired by: Dr No (1962).

4. A venomous snake in a hotel bathroom.

Inspired by: Live and Let Die (1973).

7. A woman using a telescope to look closely at a card game to cheat.

Inspired by: Goldfinger (1964).

6. Bikini-clad women dancing in the opening sequence while the theme song plays.

Inspired by: Literally EVERY Bond movie before the 80s.