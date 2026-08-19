 Bizzare! Monkey Steals ₹42,105 In Ayodhya, Police Recover Cash By Distracting Monkey - VIDEO
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Bizzare! Monkey Steals ₹42,105 In Ayodhya, Police Recover Cash By Distracting Monkey - VIDEO

A monkey stole ₹42,105 belonging to Anju Devi in Ayodhya’s Civil Lines area, creating an unusual challenge for police. Sub-Inspectors Ashok Kumar and Pankaj Singh, along with two other personnel, reached the spot and avoided chasing the animal. Instead, they offered it a banana. While the monkey ate, police discreetly recovered the cash and returned it to the woman.

Ameesha SUpdated: Wednesday, August 19, 2026, 03:47 PM IST
Bizzare! Monkey Steals ₹42,105 In Ayodhya, Police Recover Cash By Distracting Monkey - VIDEO

A bizarre incident in Ayodhya took an unusual turn when a monkey reportedly grabbed ₹42,105 belonging to a woman in the Civil Lines area under Kotwali Nagar police station. The police eventually recovered the entire amount—but not by chasing the animal. Instead, officers used a simple banana to distract the monkey.

Monkey Refuses to Give Up the Cash

According to the information provided, Anju Devi was left in a difficult situation after the monkey took possession of her money. Attempts to retrieve the cash proved unsuccessful as the animal continued to hold on to it.

The unusual situation soon came to the attention of the local police, who decided that trying to catch or frighten the monkey could make matters worse.

Police use banana to retrieve ₹42,105

Sub-Inspector Ashok Kumar, Sub-Inspector Pankaj Singh, Head Constable Kuldeep Yadav and Constable Ankit reached the spot after receiving information about the incident.

Rather than confronting the monkey, the officers offered it a banana. The tactic worked. As the animal became focused on eating the fruit, the policemen quietly retrieved the cash.

The full amount of ₹42,105 was recovered, after which the officers verified the money and returned it to Anju Devi.

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Woman thanks police for quick action

After receiving her money back, Anju Devi expressed her gratitude to the police personnel. Residents who witnessed or learned about the incident also appreciated the officers for handling the unusual situation calmly and using their presence of mind.

The incident has drawn attention because of the unconventional method used by the police. Instead of attempting to forcibly seize the cash from the monkey, the officers relied on a harmless distraction to resolve the situation safely and recover the money.

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