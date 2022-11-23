'I've never done anyone wrong': Sergio Aguero says while revealing he was denied access to Argentina’s World Cup squad at Qatar

Sergio Aguero | File Photo

Saudi Arabia, a team that had only ever won three World Cup matches in its history, just pulled off possibly the biggest upset in the tournament's history. They defeated Argentina, 2-1.

Amid fans cheering the team, former Argentina striker has made the headlines for revealing of being blocked from visiting their national football camp at Qatar.

The 34-year-old, who wanted to greet and wish his country footballers luck before their FIFA opener against Saudi Arabia, was denied entry to the team’s World Cup training base when told that the "decision came from above."

Reacting to the unclear reason of access denial, Aguero was quoted in reports as saying, "If they don’t want me to go, it’s okay, but tell me to my face. I wanted to go earlier, to wish them luck. The situation is rare. I've never done anyone wrong. I've always behaved well."