'I've Done My Job': Carlos Alcaraz Hopes Spain Clinch UEFA Euro Trophy After Winning Wimbledon 2024; Video

Carlos Alcaraz. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Two-time Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz hopes for Spain to capture the Euro Cup after defeating Novak Djokovic on Sunday in the Center court. The 21-year-old predicts the Euro Cup 2024 final to be a difficult game against England in Berlin.

Spain and England will lock horns in the Euro Cup 2024 final, having beaten France and the Netherlands in the semi-final, respectively. It's worth noting that the youngster faced some boos from the crowds when he said Sunday will be a special day for Spanish people.

"I've already done my job" 😂



Carlos Alcaraz has done his part, now to watch Spain vs England in the #EURO2024 final...#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/GRL1ygoz5W — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 14, 2024

When asked him in his post-match interview when and where will be watching the Euro 2024 final, Alcaraz stated:

"With my team, for sure. I don't know where it's going to be, but I'll watch it for sure. I've done my job, so let's see for Football. It's going to be really difficult match, I guess. Let's see who is going to win the Euro Cup."

Carlos Alcaraz labels Wimbledon as his favourite trophy:

Alcaraz went on to express pleasure at living and repeating his dream, which he recalled to have said during an interview in his formative years. He stated:

"It is a dream for me for winning this trophy. In an interview when I was 11 or 12 years old, I said that my dream is to win the Wimbledon. So, I'm repeating my dream and I want to keep going. But it's obviously a great feeling to play in this beautiful court to lift this trophy. For me, this is the most beautiful tournament and court and trophy.