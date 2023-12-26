'I’ve Been Blocked From Everywhere': Aesha Mukerji Continues To Keep Shikhar Dhawan Away From Son Zoravar After Divorce

Indian cricketer Shekhar Dhawan continues to be kept away from his son Zoravar as his former wife Aesha Mukerji still has custody of the 9-year-old boy in Melbourne.

Mukerjee, who is an Australian citizen, has kept Zoravar from meeting his father ever since the couple separated last year.

Dhawan took to social media to reveal that Ayesha has blocked him from contacting his son and penned an emotional message on social media on Zoravar's birthday.

Dhawan's message for Zoravar on his birthday

"It’s been a year since I saw you in person, and now, for almost three months, I’ve been blocked from everywhere so Posting the same picture to wish you, my boy, a very Happy Birthday. 🤗

"Even if I can’t connect with you directly, I connect with you through Telepathy. I am so proud of you, and I know you’re doing great and growing up nicely.

"Papa always misses you and loves you. He’s always positive, waiting with a smile for the time when we will meet again by the Grace of God. Be naughty but not destructive, be a giver, be humble, compassionate, patient, and strong.

"Despite not seeing you, I write you messages almost every day, asking about your well-being and daily life, sharing what I’m doing and what’s new in my life.

"Love you loads Zora, Papa," Dhawan wrote on Instagram.

The bitter divorce after separation

Dhawan was finally granted divorce by a Delhi court earlier this year on grounds of cruelty by Mukerji after a long and ugly court battle in which she failed to prove anything against the cricketer.

Dhawan has also been granted rights to see his 9-year-old son Zoravar, who is still in Melbourne with Mukerji and her two daughters from her previous marriage.

The father-son duo continued to maintain contact through video calls but even that has stopped now it seems, as revealed by Dhawan.