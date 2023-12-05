Happy Birthday Shikhar Dhawan: Mr. ICC of Indian Cricket

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | December 05, 2023
Shikhar Dhawan showcased his potential while playing for U-16 Delhi team. He broke into the limelight during 2004 U-19 World Cup, where he emerged as the highest run-getter of the tournament with 505 runs.
Dhawan made his international debut for India in an ODI match against Australia in 2010. In 2013, he scripted history by becoming the fastest batsman to score a century on his Test debut against Australia. He achieved this feat in just 85 balls.
Shikhar Dhawan is often called Mr. ICC of Indian Cricket as he was a player of major tournaments for the Men in Blue. He was the highest run-getter in the 2013 Champions Trophy.
Dhawan was the highest run-getter for India in the 2015 ODI World Cup, with 412 runs. He is the only player to be awarded Golden Bats at the ICC Champions Trophy (2013 and 2017).
In 2012, Shikhar Dhawan got married to Melbourne-based kickboxer Aesha Mukherjee and the couple welcomed their son Zoravar in 2014. He adopted two daughters from Aesha’s previous marriage.
In 2021, Dhawan and Aesha Mukherjee separated after 9 years of marriage. This year, Delhi Family Court granted divorce to Shikhar Dhawan from his wife reportedly on the grounds of cruelty.
Shikhar Dhawan played his last international match for India in an ODI against Bangladesh in December 2022. He was not picked in India squad for the 2023 World Cup.