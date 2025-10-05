Ivana's Brace Secures MSSA U-12 Crown

Cathedral and John Connon collected the third trophy of the Mumbai School Sports Association Football tournaments this season. The Fort School's Under-12 Girls outclassed Bombay Scottish 2-0 in the top division final at the MSSA ground, Azad Maidan, on Saturday to take the top honours. Ivana Nahar scored both goals on either side of the half to star in the final. Cathedral had earlier won the Under-16 titles in the boys and girls categories at Wings Sports Centre.

The win on Saturday on the dry soil of the MSSA ground was set up by Ivana, who, after a cagey play from both sides, came up with a stunning curling left footer from outside the box to find the right corner. Scottish goalkeeper had no response despite a full length dive but could manage just finger tips to it.

After the change of ends, Cathedral dominated, and Anaya Patani almost got a second goal on a corner kick from Ivana. However, the ball, which came to her after a couple of deflections in a clear position, sailed over after she generated enough power behind the kick.

Ivana scored the second goal from a close range after Patani assisted as Cathedral continued to dictate. Nine-year-old forward Ivana was brilliant up front along with Anaya, but her twin sister Ariha Nahar also had role to play at the back by defying charges from Scottish forwards.

"I started playing football at the age of 3 after seeing my sister Anaya playing football. We have been playing together since," said Ivana after the game. The Ronaldo fan striker was elated after the win. "It was a good win, we played hard throughout the tournament," she added.

When questioned about where Ivana extracted such power from her left foot, Cathedral coach Daryl Samuel said, "Both the sisters have been training in my academy (SFA) and school for many years. They know their game well and have been doing well for us together," he said.

Both teams had played before the game, also on Saturday in another tournament, but showed no signs of tiredness in the match. "We played in the Anglo tournament earlier and won there. Ivana bagged the best player award," Samuel informed.

Earlier, Kyra Hulyalkar starred for Don Bosco Matunga against JBCN International Parel to bag the third spot. After a goalless stalemate, Bosco skipper Kyra donned the gloves to make two saves and watch one go out. She also converted her penalty as her team prevailed 2-1 in the tie-breaker.

Girls U 12 div 1

Final

Cathedral and John Connon Fort (Ivana Nahar 2) 2 beat Bombay Scottish Mahim 0

Third Place:

Don Bosco int Matunga 0 drew JBCN Int Parel 0

Tie breaker score: Don Bosco Int won 2 (Kyra Hulyakar, Michelle Mathew) J. B. C. N Int Parel (1) (Shanaya Jhaveri)



Boys U12 div 3

G D Somani Cuffe Parade (0) drew Hill Spring Tardeo 0

Christ Church icse Byculla (Zidaan Shaikh) 1 beat St. Lawrence Borivali 0

St Aloysius Bandra ( Rudra Phatak) (Tanmay Mane) 2 beat St Xavier Fort 0

Sharda Mandir Gamdevi got a walkover against Gokuldham Goregaon

St Dominic Savio Andheri (Jaden Mendonca) 1 beat Podar Ib& Cambridge Santa Cruz 0

Rustomjee int Dahisar(Avneesh Kelaskar) 1 Cambridge Kandivali 0

Somaiya Vidyavihar (Dhyan Mavani) 2 (Chaitang Madhukar) (3) beat Parle Tilak ICSE Vile Parle 0