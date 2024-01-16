'It's Your Lucky Day': Chris Gayle Pays Everyone's Fuel Bill At Jamaican Gas Station In Viral Video; Watch

West Indies cricket legend Chris Gayle has millions of fans and followers all over the world but the number could go through the roof after his recent act of kindness in Jamaica.

The 44-year-old was at a gas station in his hometown of Kingston when he suddenly decided to pay for the fuel bills of all the cars there.

Gayle brings joy to his people in Kingston

A video is going viral on social media where several cars can be seen filling up their tanks with Gayle footing their bill while walking around with his mobile phone, filming everyone's reaction when he gives them the pleasant news.

The Universe Boss meanwhile, casually strolled around the gas station telling everyone that he will be paying their bills.

"It's your lucky day today. Your gas is on me today," Gayle can be seen telling a commuter while posing for selfies with a female fan.

The legend of 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle

The big-hitting Jamaican is currently enjoying a break from domestic cricket at home with his family and friends. He was last seen on the cricket field in the Legends League Cricket where he played for the Gujarat Giants who crashed out in the knockout stage.

Considered to be one of the most destructive batters in the history of the game, Gayle represented the West Indies in 103 Tests, 301 ODIs and 79 T20Is.

Gayle's stellar career in numbers

Gayle amassed 7214 runs in Tests, 10480 in ODIs and 1899 runs in T20Is. He is the most successful T20 batter in history with 14562 runs that includes a record 22 hundreds and 88 fifties in a career spanning 17 years.

He played a crucial role in the West Indies teams that won the 2004 ICC Champions Trophy, 2012 & 2016 T20 World Cups. Gayle is the only batsman to score a century in T20I, a double hundred in One-Day Internationals and a triple ton in Test cricket.