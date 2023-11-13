'I Want To Break Chris Gayle's Record Of Most T20 Runs': Shoaib Malik Wants To Play For Pakistan In 2024 World Cup; Watch

Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik is in no mood to retire from the sport any time soon and has in fact, set his sights on Chris Gayle's T20 record.

The 41-year-old all-rounder last played for Pakistan two years during their T20I tour of Bangladesh but hasn't been considered for selection yet.

Malik however, is still playing in domestic T20 leagues in Pakistan and across the world, including the Caribbean, Bangladesh and Lanka Premier League's among others.

He still looks fit enough and now wants to play for the Pakistan in the 2024 T20 World Cup but asked for clarity on his career from the PCB.

“My goal is to score around 2000 runs to go past Chris Gayle to become the best player in T20 cricket. I am open to play but a clarity is needed.

"I am not playing cricket to represent Pakistan in the 2024 T20 World Cup. I play the game because I enjoy it. There is no problem of fitness,” Malik told reporters on Monday.

Malik's T20 career numbers

Notably, Malik is second on the all-time list of leading scorers in T20 cricket with 12,688 runs from a whopping 515 games that he's played while representing 26 teams across the world.

He is only 1,874 runs behind the all-time leader Chris Gayle, who has amassed 14,562 runs from 463 T20s. Both Malik and Gayle have been playing T20s since 2005 but are yet to officially announce their retirement from the format.

Malik is still hopeful of making the Pakistan team for the 9th edition of the T20 World Cup which will be co-hosted by the United States of America and the West Indies from June 4 to 30 next year.

