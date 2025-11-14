'It's The First Time...': Ashwell Prince Issues Statement After Jasprit Bumrah's 'Bauna' Remark Towards Temba Bavuma Goes Viral

Image: X

During the first Test between India and South Africa at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, a tense moment off the field sparked headlines after Jasprit Bumrah was heard using the Hindi word “bauna” in a stump-mic exchange with Temba Bavuma.

The incident occurred on the last ball of the 13th over, when South Africa were 62/2. Bumrah struck Bavuma on the thigh-pad and an LBW appeal followed. As discussions of a review took place, the stump-mic caught Bumrah saying, “bauna bhi hai,” directed at Bavuma. Some listeners interpreted it as a jibe at the Proteas captain’s height.

The term “bauna” commonly refers to someone of very short height or dwarfism, and its use in casual banter can be considered insensitive. In response to inquiries, South Africa’s batting coach Ashwell Prince responded that the team would not be pursuing the matter further. He said, “No, there will be no discussion. It’s the first time it’s come to my attention. I don’t think there’ll be any issues with what’s happened out in the middle.”

Although Bumrah’s on-field performance overshadowed the verbal moment, he delivered a superb spell of 5 for 27, bowling South Africa out for 159 runs.

'Puri Team Aise Hi Khelti Hai': Rishabh Pant Takes Hilarious Dig At South African Batting Line-up During IND vs SA 1st Test Match; Video

Rishabh Pant’s lively presence behind the stumps added another layer of colour to the opening day of the IND vs SA 1st Test at Eden Gardens, where his constant chirping became an amusing subplot to an intense contest. Known for his sharp tongue and playful needling of opposition batters, Pant once again made himself heard on the stump mic, offering a running commentary on South Africa’s approach against India’s pace-and-spin combination.

At one point, Pant was caught saying, “Ye sab ye hi karne wale hain. Ye saare aage ki ball piche khelte hain. Puri team aise hi khelti hai,” suggesting that the South African batting lineup had a tendency to play fuller deliveries from the back foot. His remark wasn’t just banter; it also reflected India’s strategy of probing lengths to exploit that technical inclination.

Pant’s words quickly drew attention, not only for their humour but for the psychological layer they added to the duel between bat and ball. The wicketkeeper has long been known to use such chatter as a tactical weapon, light, teasing, yet often effective in unsettling batters or inducing hesitation. At Eden Gardens, with the crowd behind him and the bowlers hitting consistent lines, his energy contributed to the pressure India aimed to build.

As the Test progressed, Pant’s chirps became a talking point among fans, many of whom enjoyed the return of his trademark spark, equal parts entertainment and strategy. In a high-stakes series, small moments like these highlighted the intensity of India’s competitive spirit and the unique flavour Pant brings to the team, making the Eden Gardens clash even more engaging.