IND vs SA 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal Left In Disbelief After Marco Jansen Cleans Him Up For Just 12 Runs; Video

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s innings on the opening day of the IND vs SA 1st Test at Eden Gardens ended in unexpected and unfortunate fashion, and his reaction has quickly gone viral across social media. The young opener, known for his fluent stroke play, attempted a risky square cut to a delivery from Marco Jansen that wasn’t quite wide or short enough for the shot. The ball jagged in just enough, sneaking past the cramped angle of his bat and crashing into the stumps.

Jaiswal, who had looked eager to settle into rhythm, walked back for just 12 runs, visibly frustrated with himself. Cameras captured his immediate reaction, a mix of disbelief, irritation, and disappointment, as he stood momentarily frozen before dragging himself toward the pavilion. The moment resonated with fans, who circulated the clip widely, noting how rare it is to see Jaiswal visibly upset on the field.

Jansen, meanwhile, celebrated the breakthrough as South Africa gained early momentum. For India, the early dismissal halted their plans of a strong opening stand, placing added responsibility on the middle order to rebuild.

Despite the setback, Jaiswal’s emotional response underlined his growing expectations of himself at the Test level. The viral moment captured both the intensity of the contest and the high standards the young opener carries every time he steps onto the field.

Rishabh Pant’s lively presence behind the stumps added another layer of colour to the opening day of the IND vs SA 1st Test at Eden Gardens, where his constant chirping became an amusing subplot to an intense contest. Known for his sharp tongue and playful needling of opposition batters, Pant once again made himself heard on the stump mic, offering a running commentary on South Africa’s approach against India’s pace-and-spin combination.

At one point, Pant was caught saying, “Ye sab ye hi karne wale hain. Ye saare aage ki ball piche khelte hain. Puri team aise hi khelti hai,” suggesting that the South African batting lineup had a tendency to play fuller deliveries from the back foot. His remark wasn’t just banter; it also reflected India’s strategy of probing lengths to exploit that technical inclination.

Pant’s words quickly drew attention, not only for their humour but for the psychological layer they added to the duel between bat and ball. The wicketkeeper has long been known to use such chatter as a tactical weapon, light, teasing, yet often effective in unsettling batters or inducing hesitation. At Eden Gardens, with the crowd behind him and the bowlers hitting consistent lines, his energy contributed to the pressure India aimed to build.

As the Test progressed, Pant’s chirps became a talking point among fans, many of whom enjoyed the return of his trademark spark, equal parts entertainment and strategy. In a high-stakes series, small moments like these highlighted the intensity of India’s competitive spirit and the unique flavour Pant brings to the team, making the Eden Gardens clash even more engaging.